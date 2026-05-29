Joey Canoy gets shot at the unified belts of Oscar Collazo

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino contender Joey Canoy is getting the biggest break in his boxing career when he challenges Oscar Collazo for the unified World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight title on June 20 at Frontwave Arena in California.

Rated No.1 in the World Boxing Council (WBC), No.5 in WBO and No.9 in the WBA, Canoy earned his first ever world title shot against the unified champion who had become a notorious slayer of Filipino contenders in the 105-pound division.

Collazo has defeated the likes of Vic Saludar, Jayson Vayson and even former WBC titleholder Melvin Jerusalem.

The fight, however, came as a surprise for many especially after Collazo declared that he will be chasing at the two other world titles to unify the minimumweight division.

The Puerto Rican star has been vocal in entering in a unification bout against International Boxing Federation (IBF) titlist Pedro Taduran but nothing has really materialized between the two camps.

The WBC belt, meanwhile, is currently at the hands of Siyakholwa Kuse, who defeated Jerusalem just a few weeks ago.

Still, the fight should be a good opportunity for Canoy who packs a 25-5 record with 15 knockouts.

Although coming in as the heavy underdog in the contest against the undefeated pound-for-pound rated boxer, Canoy is riding the momentum of an eight-fight win streak.