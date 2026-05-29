Sandiganbayan orders Jinggoy’s arrest over graft, plunder charges

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

On Friday, May 29, the anti-graft court’s Second Division issued warrants of arrest and hold departure orders (HDOs) against Estrada, Bonoan, and several DPWH officials following the filing of plunder and graft charges by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman alleged that the scheme involved illegal budget insertions and project allocations under the DPWH’s Fiscal Year 2025 infrastructure portfolio, resulting in more than ₱573 million in illicit payouts.

Estrada and Bonoan face two graft charges, assigned to the Sandiganbayan’s Second and Fifth Divisions, as well as a plunder case raffled to the Fifth Division.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the charges were filed after a review resolution found probable cause to indict the respondents for plunder under Republic Act 7080 and violations of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

The Ombudsman emphasized that the case is supported by sworn statements from state witnesses and documentary evidence mapping out the alleged scheme.

With the arrest warrants and HDOs now in place, authorities are expected to move swiftly to enforce the court’s orders, preventing Estrada and Bonoan from leaving the country while the cases proceed. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz and Jel Santos)