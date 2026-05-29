Delivery rider goes berserk, assaults two in Pasay

A delivery rider was arrested Thursday morning, May 28, after punching one man and stabbing another in Pasay City.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspect as “Ryan, 27”, who was apprehended at a basketball court on Tramo Street in Barangay 56 after being chased and cornered by concerned residents.

Investigators said the first victim, “Jovi,” was walking home when the suspect suddenly punched him without provocation.

The suspect fled along P. Dandan Street, where he encountered another victim, “Carlo.”

Armed with a 10-inch folding knife, Ryan allegedly stabbed Carlo before running toward Tramo Street.

Witnesses pursued the suspect and turned him over to barangay personnel.

Police recovered the blood-stained knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Both victims were rushed to Pasay City General Hospital and are now in stable condition.

The suspect was later transferred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section (IDMS) for documentation and detention.

Authorities have filed charges of frustrated murder and physical injury against him before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack. (Jean Fernando)