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Mom, 4-year-old son stabbed to death by teen suspect

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna – A 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy inside their house on Sunday night, May 24, in Barangay Del Remedio.

Police identified the victims as “Maria” and “Kid.”

Investigators said their bodies were discovered by the victim’s husband. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Barangay officials immediately informed police about the incident.

Probers recovered pieces of evidence at the crime scene.

On Monday, May 25, the suspect surrendered to authorities.

Police said a follow-up investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)

 

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