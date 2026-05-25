News

5 killed, kid hurt in Isabela road mishap

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

ALICIA, Isabela – Five people were killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Barangay Rizaluna on Monday morning, May 25.

Investigators said a Toyota Avanza allegedly encroached on the lane of an oncoming trailer truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

The truck suffered a front tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control. It then struck a motorcycle behind the Toyota Avanza before crashing into a roadside tree.

Due to the impact, four passengers aboard the Toyota Avanza died instantly, while two others—including a child—were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital.

Two occupants of the trailer truck, now under police custody, sustained minor injuries.

Police said the victims in the Toyota Avanza were reportedly on their way to a vacation. Further investigation is ongoing. (Freddie Lazaro)

LTFRB summons ‘kambal plaka’ jeepney operators
7 PNPA cadets in acid hazing charged
‘Nina’ closes 8 major roads
SAF man arrested for killing his commanding officer
Pangasinan got 3-month rainfall in just 4 days
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bato’s wife: ‘Don’t bring my husband to The Hague’

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bato’s wife: ‘Don’t bring my husband to The Hague’
News
Figure skater Skye Patenia bags bronze in New Zealand meet
Sports
Laguesma out, Tolentino in as acting DOLE chief
News
2026 PVL Draft loaded with UAAP, NCAA standouts
Sports Volleyball