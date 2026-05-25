5 killed, kid hurt in Isabela road mishap

ALICIA, Isabela – Five people were killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Barangay Rizaluna on Monday morning, May 25.

Investigators said a Toyota Avanza allegedly encroached on the lane of an oncoming trailer truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

The truck suffered a front tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control. It then struck a motorcycle behind the Toyota Avanza before crashing into a roadside tree.

Due to the impact, four passengers aboard the Toyota Avanza died instantly, while two others—including a child—were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital.

Two occupants of the trailer truck, now under police custody, sustained minor injuries.

Police said the victims in the Toyota Avanza were reportedly on their way to a vacation. Further investigation is ongoing. (Freddie Lazaro)