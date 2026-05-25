2026 PVL Draft loaded with UAAP, NCAA standouts

Another wave of premier volleyball talent is about to crash into the professional ranks.

Boasting a deep field of collegiate icons and an international returnee, the Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft pool on June 3 guarantees a major shift in the league’s competitive landscape. A total of 42 elite aspirants have thrown their names into the hat, signaling a thrilling youth revolution for the sport in the country.

Leading the stellar class is Alyssa Solomon. The 6-foot-1 opposite spiker from National U is bringing her world-class game back to the Philippines after an overseas stint in the Japan SV.League.

Playing for the Osaka Marvelous, Solomon proved her mettle on the international stage, suiting up for 30 games and unleashing 147 points (built on 116 deadly attacks, 27 blocks, and four aces). The multi-time UAAP champion and Season 86 Finals MVP brings elite ceiling, championship DNA, and invaluable international experience – making her the consensus presumptive number-one pick.

But Solomon is far from the only heavyweight in the coming draft. The pool features a legendary crop of UAAP standouts ready to instantly elevate any franchise, including Camilla Lamina of NU, a top floor general and two-time UAAP Best Setter; Bernadett “Detdet” Pepito of UST, the heart and soul of the Golden Tigresses’ defense and a decorated two-time UAAP Best Libero; Niña Ytang of UP, a defensive wall who enters the history books as the only four-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker.

The UAAP excellence runs deep with former UST offensive threats Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula, alongside UP’s core of Irah Jaboneta, Joan Monares, Heart Magsombol, and Jum Gayo.

Rounding out the formidable UAAP delegation are Far Eastern U’s Tin Ubaldo, Ann Asis, and Florize Papa; De La Salle U’s Ela Raagas, Michelle Beterina, and Sophia Sindayen; the University of the East trio of KC Cepada, Tin Ecalla, and Kayce Balingit; Adamson’s Barbie Jamili; and Ateneo’s playmaker Taks Fujimoto.

Adding an international dimension to the draft is lone Fil-Foreign prospect Jade Fuentes of Cal State Dominguez Hills. The California-born, 6-foot spiker is no stranger to local volleyball, having previously suited up for La Salle before continuing her journey in the US.

Not to be outdone, a hungry elite core from the NCAA is also looking to make a major splash in the pros.

Letran enters a formidable trio in Lara Mae Silva, Natalie Estreller, and Julienne Castro, San Sebastian fields the dangerous trio of Katherine Santos, Christina Marasigan, and Kristine Dionisio, with Marianne Alona and Gayle Batara of Jose Rizal U; Johna Dolorito and Janeth Tulang of Lyceum of the Philippines U; Grace Cabadin and Alyanna Ong of Mapua; Erin Navarro of San Beda; and Perpetual Help’s Fianne Ariola spicing up the cast.

The talent search extends well into the provinces with 5-foot-9 middle blocker Kirsty Destajo (University of Nueva Caceres-Sorsogon) and Cebuano ace blocker Angel Galinato (University of San Carlos) out to shock the big league.

Completing the 42-player field are Jesska Sacay and Marjorie Orpilla from Immaculada Concepcion College, and Lyca Dela Peña representing the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the PVL hopefuls are set to showcase their skills at the mandatory Draft Combine from May 28 to 29 at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City. Applicants have until June 1 to withdraw their names from the draft pool.

The highly anticipated draft lottery took place Monday night at the TV5 Media Center, determining the order of the top four picks for the PVL Draft. The event is supported by Buffalo’s Wings and Things, Ibis Styles Manila, Novotel Manila, and Gameville.

Capital1 holds the highest probability of securing the No. 1 overall pick at 40 percent, following a 9.05 weighted average across three conferences. Per the formula agreed upon by all teams before the 2025–26 season, the computation weights the All-Filipino Conference at 75 percent, the Reinforced Conference at 15 percent, and the PVL On Tour at 10 percent.

Galeries Tower holds a 30 percent chance with a 9.0 weighted average, while ZUS Coffee (20 percent) and Choco Mucho (10 percent) round out the lottery odds.