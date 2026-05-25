Laguesma out, Tolentino in as acting DOLE chief

President Marcos has appointed former senator Francis Tolentino as acting secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), replacing Bienvenido Laguesma who stepped down due to health concerns.

Malacañang announced the appointment on Monday, May 25, with Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro saying the President trusts Tolentino’s capability and extensive government experience to lead the labor department.

Tolentino was scheduled to take his oath before Marcos at Malacañang later that day.

He previously served as senator from 2019 to 2025, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and mayor of Tagaytay City.

He also ran for senator in 2025 under President Marcos’ Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

Laguesma, who cited “health considerations necessitating my full attention at this time,” vacated the post, prompting the designation of Tolentino as acting secretary.

Castro explained: “Because of his health condition, there was a need to appoint an acting labor secretary.”

Asked if Laguesma might be reassigned to another government post, Castro declined to speculate, saying only: “I cannot preempt the President.” (Argyll Geducos)