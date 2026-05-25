Jillian Ward addresses Kobie Brown ‘concert date’ speculation: ‘Kayo talaga!’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fans were quick to raise eyebrows after actress Jillian Ward was spotted attending Jessica Sanchez’s concert alongside fellow Sparkle actor Kobie Brown, instantly sparking “concert date” rumors online.

But if you were hoping for a soft launch moment, Jillian is shutting it down with a laugh.

In Nelson Canlas’ report on “24 Oras,” the young star was asked point-blank if the outing was something romantic.

“Grabe date? Kayo talaga! Kapag may nakikita kayong kasama ko, date agad?” she said, clearly amused by the speculation.

Jillian made it clear that there’s nothing to read into, stressing that she simply wants to enjoy her life and attend concerts freely without being linked romantically every time she’s seen with someone.

“Basta ako po talaga I want to enjoy my life. So manonood at manonood ako ng concert,” she added.

Still, fans couldn’t help but notice the pairing, especially with both rising Sparkle talents being seen together outside work.

Jillian is currently busy juggling projects, including the action-drama series “Never Say Die,” where she stars with David Licauco, Kim Ji Soo, and Raheel Bhyria. She is also gearing up for her first-ever concert this July and is set to take on a judging role in “The Clash Teens.”

Meanwhile, Kobie — who gained fame after finishing as Third Big Placer in “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” just joined Sparkle’s talent roster.