Figure skater Skye Patenia bags bronze in New Zealand meet

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipina skater Skye Patenia put on a dazzling performance and captured a bronze medal in the women’s event of the 2026 Oceania International Figure Skating Competition in Auckland, New Zealand recently.

The 23-year-old Patenia impressed the five judges on the way to accumulating 81.31 points – thanks to her 28.89 points gained in short program and 52.43 in free skating.

“Bronze for Skye Patenia! You raised the flag on the international stage at the Oceania International Figure Skating Competition in Auckland,” Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) wrote on its social media post.

The De La Salle University standout finished behind veterans Josefin Taljegard of Sweden (139.48) and Dimitra Korri of Greece (96.16), who snared the gold and silver medals, respectively.

She was the lone Filipina bet in the three-day long tournament.