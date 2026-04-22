7 PNPA cadets in acid hazing charged

Seven cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) allegedly involved in the controversial muriatic acid hazing of 22 new cadets earlier this month were formally charged on Wednesday, April 22.

Those charged with violation of Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, include five yearlings (3rd class cadets, or those in their second year at the academy) and two cows (2nd class cadets, or those in their third year).

A report reaching the Office of the Chief PNP said the same case was also filed against the Tactical Officer of the Day, a police official with the rank of Major, and a Tactical Police Non-Commissioned Officer with the rank of Police Senior Master Sergeant.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the case before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Imus, Cavite.

The case stemmed from an incident in April inside the PNPA in Silang, Cavite, where three cadets allegedly concocted strong chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms and applied them to the backs of 22 plebes, or new cadets.

The injured cadets suffered burns on their backs, with some reporting injuries that reached their rectum and scrotum.

The incident triggered a massive investigation that led to the relief of PNPA director Police Maj. Gen. Andre Dizon and eight other police officials assigned to the academy. (Aaron Recuenco)