Sports and heritage: PSC, SM set to forge partnership with focus on revitalizing ‘Rizal’

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and SM Prime Holdings are in talks to forge a landmark partnership that blends heritage preservation with modern sports development, envisioning a transformation of Manila’s historic district into a world-class sports and lifestyle hub.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio and SM Prime Chairman Hans Sy have initiated discussions on further revitalizing the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) anchored on sports, wellness, and cultural legacy.

“It encourages us to really come in now. You will see a lot of contribution from SM on how to enhance and elevate this area,” said Sy, expressing optimism after touring the RMSC with Gregorio along with top PSC and SM Prime officials.

SM Prime Holdings has built a reputation as one of the country’s strongest private company that champions sports advocacy – investing in world-class arenas, supporting ice-based sports like figure skating, speed skating and hockey, and creating accessible facilities for Filipino athletes and fans.

Gregorio emphasized that while the partnership remains exploratory, the vision is clear: combining resources to safeguard the 92-year-old RMSC’s heritage while giving it an ultramodern facelift.

“This is a perfect partnership with world-class development. We realized how important, how historic and iconic the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is. We all understand that we have to do this together, and we have to do this now,” said Gregorio.

SM Prime’s established portfolio includes the SM Mall of Asia Arena and the soon-to-open SM Seaside Cebu Arena, the country’s largest indoor arena with a seating capacity of 25,000.

It also operates SM Skating, the Philippines’ only ice skating rinks at SM Megamall and Mall of Asia, with another rink set to open at SM Seaside Cebu, underscoring its commitment to diverse sports development.

The PSC, meanwhile, is driving a bold upgrade of RMSC’s facilities, including a sweeping facelift of its Adriatico facade, a transformation that could soon give rise to the Philippine Sports Plaza, envisioned as a vibrant retail and lifestyle hub designed to elevate the entire neighborhood.

Among the undergoing extensive RMSC upgrades on the pipeline are the refurbishment of the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium, the football field to FIFA standards, with natural grass and a seating capacity of 25,000 for international tournaments and a jog path/walkway that will weave within the 10-hectare complex.

“I admire and I’m thankful that the entire SM group visited. We were pleasantly surprised by their intention to understand what we are doing right these past 10 months and how we can pursue sports tourism,” Gregorio said.

Sy is likewise leading the redevelopment of Harrison Plaza just across RMSC into a premier commercial and sports destination, designed to mirror the success of SM Prime’s other facilities that are committed to boost Philippine sports.

By 2027, SM Harrison’s redevelopment plan includes a FIBA-standard basketball court, convertible into a multi-sport venue for volleyball, badminton, tennis, pickleball, padel, and table tennis. This positions the facility as a multi-sport competition hub for both local and international events.

Gregorio has also overseen the installation of 120 solar-powered lights at RMSC, the paving of internal roads, and the opening of the track and field oval free of charge for public use in the afternoons and evenings, making the complex a safe and accessible space for Filipinos.

Beyond Manila, Gregorio’s 10-month tenure has also seen significant renovations at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, including improvements to the track oval, aquatic center, and indoor arenas.

These upgrades reinforce the PSC’s vision of elevating Philippine sports facilities to global standards while positioning them as tourism magnets for international competitions.

With the PSC-SM Prime partnership, Manila is poised to become a world-class sports and tourism destination, blending history with modernity and ensuring that Filipino athletes and fans alike enjoy facilities that meet international benchmarks while honoring the country’s sporting heritage.