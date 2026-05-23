NGAYON AT KAILAMAN: Revisiting the music of George Canseco

If you’re Filipino, you’ve almost certainly heard the music of George Canseco.

He is one of those rare Original Pilipino Music (OPM) figures whose work has quietly shaped generations of listeners.

From karaoke nights to classic Filipino films, his music has always been there.

And what a body of work it is.

Canseco’s compositions are emotional, cinematic, and deeply relatable.

What makes his legacy even more compelling is that he had no formal musical training.

He started out as a journalist and scriptwriter, and that storytelling instinct shows in everything he wrote.

This is why his work endures in OPM.

It also explains why he continues to be held in high regard by artists such as Ogie Alcasid, Ely Buendia, and Rico Blanco.

Among his most enduring works are “Ikaw” (Regine Velasquez), “Hiram” (Zsa Zsa Padilla), “Ngayon at Kailanman” (Basil Valdez), “Rain” (Donna Cruz), “Saan Darating ang Umaga” (Raymond Lauchengco), “Langis at Tubig” (Sharon Cuneta), and “Sinasamba Kita” (Rey Valera).

These are not just songs; they are OPM standards that have defined eras.

Now, here is something music fans should not miss.

A major tribute concert, “Ngayon at Kailanman: The Music of George Canseco,” will be staged on June 13 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The one-night-only event celebrates Canseco’s musical legacy through performances by some of the country’s most respected voices.

The lineup brings together veteran interpreters Basil Valdez and Kuh Ledesma, alongside a new generation of performers led by Rita Daniela, Mark Bautista, and Jona.

Also lending their artistry to the evening are Dulce, Leah Navarro, and Anthony Castelo, each bringing their own signature touch to Canseco’s catalog.

Tickets are available via TicketNet online and TicketNet outlets.