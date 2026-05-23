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QCPD solves UP Campus hit-and-run

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police facilitate mediation between a 17-year-old motorcycle rider and the victim of a hit-and-run incident in UP Campus, Quezon City, resulting in an amicable settlement. (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) traced a 17-year-old motorcycle rider who fled after a hit-and-run in UP Campus, Quezon City, and later facilitated a settlement with the car driver involved.

The incident happened at around 3:51 a.m. on May 16 along C.P. Garcia Avenue corner Masinsinan Street in Barangay UP Campus, where a Honda PCX motorcycle rider allegedly fled after colliding with a BYD Seal 5 sedan driven by a 58-year-old man.

QCPD said operatives conducted a follow-up operation that led to the identification of the minor rider, a resident of Barangay San Vicente, Quezon City.

Authorities later located and invited both parties for proper coordination and discussion regarding the incident.

Police facilitated the discussion, which led to the rider agreeing to shoulder the participation fee for the repair of the victim’s vehicle.

Both parties also agreed not to file formal complaints against each other and executed a written settlement agreement.

Meanwhile, police issued an Official Violation Receipt (OVR) against the rider for reckless driving and involvement in an accident, while the Honda PCX motorcycle was impounded at the District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU) headquarters.

QCPD chief Randy Glenn Silvio reminded motorists to obey traffic rules and immediately report road accidents to authorities instead of fleeing the scene.

He added that the installation of CCTV cameras on major roads and intersections has made it easier for law enforcers to identify and trace vehicles involved in accidents. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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