Manila cops nab suspect in fatal baseball bat attack

Police arrested one of the suspects in a baseball bat attack that killed a man in Barangay 765, San Andres Bukid, Manila, on May 13.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said one of the suspects was caught on viral CCTV footage striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat, causing injuries that led to his death.

The MPD led by Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago launched an in-depth investigation and follow-up operations to identify and track down those involved in the attack.

Personnel from the Dagonoy Police Community Precinct, led by Maj. Jomar L. Ermino, later arrested one of the primary suspects identified only by the alias “CM,” a 24-year-old resident of Barangay 767, Sta. Ana, Manila.

The suspect was presented before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.

“The Manila Police District remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this brutal attack, and we assure the public and the victim’s family that those responsible will face the full force of the law,” Santiago said.

Police said operations are ongoing to locate and arrest the remaining suspects, and murder charges will be filed against them.

The MPD also urged the public to coordinate with the nearest police station should they have information regarding the whereabouts of the other suspects. (Diann Calucin)