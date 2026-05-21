Father beats six-year-old daughter over insufficient alms

BACOLOD CITY – A six-year-old girl seen in a viral video being repeatedly struck with a stick on the head and other parts of her body by her father for allegedly not collecting enough alms was rescued by authorities.

Mayor Greg Gasataya saw the video circulating online and ordered the immediate rescue of the child in coordination with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) Anti-Mendicancy Team.

Based on their interview with the victim, she was allegedly being hit by her father whenever the money she received from alms was not enough.

Gasataya confronted the child’s father after he was arrested by police and was brought to Police Station 1.

He stressed that no circumstance can ever justify hurting a child.

“No matter how difficult or disobedient your child may be, it will never be a reason to hurt them,” the mayor emphasized, assuring the public that the city government will ensure accountability and that the father will face the consequences of his actions.

A case for violation of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, has been filed against the child’s father before the Office of the City Prosecutor on Wednesday, May 20.

The child is currently under the temporary custody and care of the DSSD while legal proceedings are ongoing.

She is also expected to undergo psychosocial intervention and medical examination.

Several netizens reacted on the viral video and called out the father for his alleged abusive behavior. They felt sorry for the child.

Councilor Celia Flor, who expressed outrage over the incident, emphasized that “there should be zero tolerance for all forms of abuse, especially against women and children.”

She thanked the individual who uploaded the video online and concerned Bacolodnons who called out the abusive behavior.

“We cannot say that what happened at the plaza was an isolated case, but we are grateful to the person who recorded the video and spoke out against the father’s abusive actions,” Flor said.

Gasataya and Flor urged the public to report similar cases of abuse, including online sexual abuse against minors, through the Bacolod Support and Action for Families in Emergency (SAFE) Hotline. (Glazyl Masculino)