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Bulacan delivery rider killed in brutal attack

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Two armed men who mercilessly killed a 40-year-old delivery rider in Barangay Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan, on Tuesday, May 19, were arrested during a follow-up operation shortly after the incident.

Lt. Col. Gilbert C. Diaz, Bocaue chief of police, reported that the suspects were apprehended within the vicinity of the crime scene.

Authorities recovered from them a 9mm Parabellum pistol, four live rounds of ammunition, two magazines, five spent cartridge cases, and a knife used in the attack.

Investigation revealed that the victim, a resident of Barangay Binang 1st, Bocaue, was delivering a parcel when one suspect suddenly stabbed him from behind.

As the victim attempted to flee, he was struck again with a bladed weapon, causing him to collapse.

The second suspect then fired several shots, killing him instantly. (Freddie Velez)

 

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