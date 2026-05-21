Jeepney barker mauled to death in Laguna

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — A 49-year-old jeepney barker was mauled to death by a colleague on Tuesday, May 19, in Barangay Halang, this city.

Police identified the victim as “George.”

Investigators said George was having a drinking session with the suspect, “Alfred,” 38, when a heated altercation erupted.

The suspect broke a bottle and attempted to stab George, then mauled him, causing injuries to his body.

Later that night, George went to sleep with his live-in partner but was found dead at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Police arrested the suspect during a follow-up operation. Alfred now faces appropriate charges.

George’s body will undergo autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, while further investigation is ongoing.