Meralco stifles Bol-less TNT; Ginebra gets back at ROS

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Chris Newsome took charge in the final frame as Meralco zapped an import-less TNT, 87-76, to tie their PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, May 22.

Without the towering Bol Bol, who went down early with an apparent foot injury, lurking around the basket, Newsome simply had his way attacking the paint, pouring 15 of his 24 points in the final frame to put the game away.

Meralco tied the series at 1-1, with TNT now in a race against time to find a replacement for Bol, who was feared to have sustained a partial Achilles tear, when he went down at the 2:49 mark of the opening frame.

Even without the 7-foot-3 import, TNT held its ground and kept Meralco at bay through the first three quarters. Newsome, however, came alive as the Bolts seized control in the fourth and never looked back from there. Marvin Jones finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Javee Mocon also chipped in the same scoring output. RR Pogoy tried to carry the fight for TNT, firing 27 points as Calvin Oftana also chipped in 22 but to no avail.