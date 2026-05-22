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Bol exits early in Games 2 with suspected Achilles injury

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

TNT import Bol Bol exited early after sustaining an apparent left foot injury at the 2:49 mark of the opening frame in Game 2 of their semifinals series against Meralco at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, May 22.

 

Bol drove hard against Javee Mocon but fell down and immediately clutched the back of his left foot. The 7-foot-3 center had to be carried off the floor and to the TNT dugout by at least three Tropang 5G players.

 

A broadcast report indicated that the physical therapist team of the Tropang 5G feared that Bol sustained a partial tear of the Achilles tendon on his left foot based on their initial assessments.

 

The TNT import was immediately brought to the hospital for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and further evaluation.

 

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