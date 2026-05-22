Domestic futsal fever ignited as PFF Futsaliga caps 1st season with grand finale

The inaugural season of PFF Futsaliga, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), concluded in spectacular fashion at the Philsports Arena as grassroots futsal in the Philippines reached unprecedented heights following the nation’s successful hosting of the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025.

With final matchday crowd of 1,154 spectators that packed the House of Futsal’s galleries, millions reached online, and plans already underway to expand the competition nationwide, PFF Futsaliga established itself as one of the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) most important legacy and grassroots development initiatives in partnership with PSC.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez hailed the success of the inaugural tournament and emphasized that the emergence of a nationwide futsal culture was among the Federation’s biggest achievements.

“The success of the inaugural PFF Futsaliga proves that futsal has truly captured the imagination of Filipinos after the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup. What we witnessed over the last three months was the birth of a nationwide futsal movement powered by young players, schools, clubs, communities, families, and supporters who embraced the game with incredible passion,” said Gutierrez.

“We are deeply grateful to the Philippine Sports Commission, especially Chairman Pato Gregorio, for believing in this vision and transforming the Philsports Arena into the country’s House of Futsal. This is only the beginning. With regional Futsaliga plans now emerging in Visayas and Mindanao, and with pathways toward semi-professional and professional futsal already being developed, the future of Philippine futsal has never looked brighter.”

PSC Chair Patrick Gregorio, who personally watched the finals, lauded Futsaliga for “meeting the highest international standard.”

“The success of the recently concluded PFF Futsaliga is a clear continuation of the momentum generated by the historic staging of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025. That tournament proved that the Philippines is fully capable of hosting world-class sporting events that meet the highest international standards set by FIFA. More importantly, it accelerated the transfer of knowledge in event governance, technical operations, and sports management, giving Filipino professionals and institutions invaluable experience that will strengthen our capability to organize future global competitions with confidence and excellence. The Futsaliga is part of that growing legacy, a platform where the lessons learned from the World Cup are translated into sustainable grassroots and elite-level development for Philippine futsal,” Gregorio said.

The PFF Futsaliga ran from February 28 to May 17 and featured 476 players from 32 teams competing across four divisions — U17 Girls, U17 Boys, Women, and Men. A total of 144 matches were played, with majority of the matches – 75 in total – decided by three goals or less, reflecting the league’s competitiveness and rapid growth in quality.

The tournament also generated massive engagement online. Livestreams of the semifinals and finals amassed a combined 19,000 views on the PFF YouTube account, while the “PFF Futsaliga” Facebook and Instagram pages generated a staggering combined 6.7 million views

throughout the tournament.

Commercial youth club Beach Hut FC ruled the U17 Girls’ Division after defeating Silangan FC Cainta, 5-0, in the final. Barangay-based club Star FC captured the U17 Boys’ title with a 9-4 victory against EMA Bulacan Highlanders.

In the Women’s Division, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws blanked Beach Hut FC, 4-1, while in the Men’s Division, Azkals Development Club (ADC) edged Enderun Colleges, 5-4, in a thrilling championship showdown that went down the final possession.

Among the distinguished guests present during the finals were PSC Chairman Gregorio, PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston, Robbie de Vera, Rizal First District Representative Mia Ynares, Pampanga Provincial Board Member Cherry Manalo, and actress Andrea Brillantes.

Commissioner Gaston, meanwhile, emphasized futsal’s importance as a developmental platform for Philippine football.

“Futsal is a feeder program for football also. Hopefully, this won’t just stay in Metro Manila or Luzon because the plan now is to bring Futsaliga to Visayas and Mindanao, and eventually have a national program,” Gaston said.

That nationwide expansion is already beginning to take shape.

Among the key spectators during the finals were Ernie Ortonio and Domingo Subo, whose respective regional football associations are planning to stage their own Futsaliga tournaments.

“We’re very excited to bring this to Mindanao, especially through Davao Regional Football Association,” Ortonio said. “There are so many futsal players in Mindanao, and this will be a big boost for the football community there.”

Former national futsal player and Quezon City Sports Director Robbie de Vera also praised the quality and professionalism of the league.

“To see such a beautiful tournament being played in a great venue is something we’re very proud of,” said de Vera. “Back in our time, we played in makeshift courts. Now, seeing Filipino players compete at this level only shows how much potential futsal has in the Philippines.” Rizal Congresswoman Mia Ynares echoed the importance of futsal opportunities for young athletes, particularly in the provinces.

“Sports is very close to my heart because it helps solve many problems in the community. Competitions like this inspire the youth and give them opportunities to grow both as athletes and as individuals,” she said.

ADC playing coach and former Philippine men’s national team captain Stephan Schrock also expressed gratitude for the platform provided by the PFF and PSC.

“We are so grateful that we have a stage like this where we can perform and showcase what we’re working on,” Schrock said. “ A big shoutout to the PFF and PSC for this initiative.”

The inaugural season also produced standout individual awardees across all divisions. Each division’s most valuable players – Azriella Casero of Beach Hut U17 Girls, Franc Obias of Star FC U17 Boys, Lenlen Cristobal of the FEU Lady Tamaraws, and Christian Gabriel Vendiola of ADC – have shown promise that make them prime candidates for future national team call-up.

With the House of Futsal now firmly established, the PFF Futsaliga has laid the foundation for what promises to be a transformative era for Philippine futsal — one fueled by grassroots participation, nationwide.