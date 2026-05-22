Ataska on hosting ‘Pinay Kama Sutra’: ‘It’s a learning experience’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Singer-actress Ataska has taken on a new hosting role in “Pinay Kama Sutra,” a VMX special that revisits notable sensual scenes featured on the streaming platform.

The new feature builds on the success of the earlier “Kama Sutra” installment, which generated strong viewer interest.

“Pinay Kama Sutra” was developed following continued clamor from fans for more curated content that highlights memorable scenes from the platform’s film library.

The special has a dual purpose. It allows viewers to revisit fan-favorite VMX moments while also offering a guided look at different on-screen “sexual positions” featured in its titles.

Ataska accepted the hosting role despite limited familiarity with some of the material.

“Truth be told I am not familiar with some of the positions tackled in the feature. Nagugulat din nga ako, like, ay, pwede pala yung ganun? So, I’m learning as well,” she said.

She added that the project is meant for voluntary viewing and audience preference.

“We are not forcing this on anybody. Those who want to learn about it and have fun along the way are welcome. But for those not into these kinds of things, well, to each his own, I guess,” she said.

“Pinay Kama Sutra” features curated scenes from several VMX films, including “Sex Trip,” “Ekis,” “Balahibong Pusa,” “Barurot,” “Sipsipan,” “Las Ilusyunadas,” “Sa Gabing Mainit,” “Sundutan,” “Maharot,” “Paluwagan,” “Private Tutor,” “Hiraya,” “Kalakal,” and “Himas.”

VMX said the special is part of its effort to expand its catalog of bold and curated digital entertainment content.

“Pinay Kama Sutra” is now streaming exclusively on VMX.