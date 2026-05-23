Jake Cuenca on Rabiya Mateo: ‘I finally met the person that I really am into’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

After confirming their relationship last April, Jake Cuenca opened up about why his romance with Rabiya Mateo feels different from past relationships.

“I think all those past experiences were life lessons that have brought me to this point, and I am now the best version of myself for this person,” he explained.

Jake also noted that he and Rabiya share similar experiences from past relationships, which helped strengthen their connection even more.

“The timing of life is just perfect. I finally met the person that I really, really am into and now I have time to spend time with her,” he Added.

Jake admitted he spent much of the past year focused on work following his breakup with actress Chie Filomeno in October.

At the time, the actor was juggling two projects simultaneously, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “White Lies Beneath,” which kept him too busy to dwell on heartbreak.

“I had a really busy schedule for about a year and a half. I was filming two shows at the same time, and it’s a very challenging role,” Jake shared.

According to the actor, things eventually changed once his hectic schedule slowed down and he finally had time for himself.

That was also when he met Rabiya.

As to what he admires most about the beauty queen-actress, he said, “Aside from her being very beautiful, it’s her dedication also to her dreams. She’s closing the door in showbiz to go to med school in UST, so that’s incredible for me.”

The actor added that Rabiya’s decision to pursue medicine impressed him deeply.

“Med school, that’s a mountain to climb and I find that remarkable,” he said.

When teased about possible wedding plans, Jake quickly laughed off the idea and said, “Not yet.”