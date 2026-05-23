Is Bela Padilla becoming a problem on the set of ‘Blood vs. Duty’? Shocking allegations surface

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Bela Padilla is currently at the center of controversy after rumors surfaced claiming that she has allegedly become a “headache” for the production team of her ongoing series “Blood vs. Duty.”

The issue was recently discussed by comedian and talent manager Ogie Diaz in his “Showbiz Update” vlog, where he shared several behind-the-scenes allegations reportedly circulating within the production.

Ogie first brought up Bela’s cryptic Instagram Story post, which read: “When you give it your all pero di man lang pala siya day ender.”

The talent manager explained that in television production, a “day ender” refers to the episode’s final or cliffhanger scene. It is usually the most important moment meant to hook viewers into watching the next episode.

According to Ogie, Bela was allegedly disappointed after expecting her scene to become the episode’s “day ender,” only for it not to happen despite allegedly giving her all during filming.

The veteran showbiz personality questioned why the matter became an issue in the first place, saying actors typically do not interfere with decisions regarding which scenes become the highlight of an episode.

Aside from the alleged complaint, Ogie claimed that more stories regarding Bela’s supposed attitude on the set of “Blood vs. Duty” had reached him.

“Totoo ba na ikaw ay sakit ng ulo ng production?” Ogie asked in his vlog, while also mentioning alleged reports that Bela supposedly brought some of her concerns directly to top management instead of first addressing them with the production staff.

He also questioned why an actor would allegedly interfere with decisions involving the script, production flow, and scene distribution.

According to Ogie’s source, Bela was allegedly becoming difficult to work with on set. The vlogger also mentioned rumors that the actress previously encountered issues with fellow celebrities including Carlo Aquino, Ria Atayde, and even her close friend Angelica Panganiban.

Despite the explosive claims, Ogie clarified that he is not immediately believing the rumors and is still waiting to hear Bela’s side regarding the controversy.

He ended his commentary with a blunt remark: “Kung feeling mo napakahusay mong artista… dapat ikaw na mag-produce.”

As of writing, Bela has yet to publicly address the allegations.