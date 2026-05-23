TNT taps newly-naturalized Malick Diouf as stand-in import

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Newly naturalized Filipino Malick Diouf is set to make his PBA debut.

TNT has tapped the University of the Philippines standout as a stand-in import for Game 3 of its semifinals series against Meralco on Sunday, May 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Diouf is going to reinforce the Tropang 5G after the team failed to secure the commitments of its two targets — Darius Days or Marquese Chriss – to replace 7-foot-3 import Bol Bol.

Before playing for the Maroons, Diouf also suited up for the Centro Escolar University Scorpions.

Bol has been ruled out for the rest of the conference after sustaining what is feared to be a partial Achilles tear during the first quarter of its 87-76 loss to the Bolts on Friday

Even if one between Days or Chriss had agreed to play, neither of the two, will make it in time for Game 3, prompting TNT to tap Diouf as stand-in.

Still, it would be a huge task for Diouf, who will be tasked to man the paint against Meralco seven-foot center Marvin Jones in just a short notice.