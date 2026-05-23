Angelo Que describes his 20th career victory ‘one of the best’

For a player with a breakthrough trophy on the Japan Golf Tour and three Asian Tour titles tucked under his belt, Angelo Que didn’t need to deliberate when asked where his latest triumph ranks among his 19 previous victories.

“One of the best,” the 47-year-old retorted without hesitation.

Que had just emerged on top of a chaotic, free-for-all final round battle to capture the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship in Cavinti, Laguna on Friday. But it wasn’t just the dramatic, come-from-behind nature of the win that made it special – it was the ticking clock. In a young man’s game, hoisting his 20th career title at nearly half a century old is a milestone that hits differently.

“It means one year later, I’m still winning,” said Que, reflecting on the deeper meaning of the trophy. “I’m still here, competing with the young guns and keeping up with them.”

That he is still standing tall should surprise no one. Last year, Que swept the first two legs of the Philippine Golf Tour and put together a string of dominant performances to secure his first-ever Order of Merit title.

Recognizing the inevitable toll of time, he made a calculated decision to step away from the grueling regional tours. The constant travel and long stretches away from his family were replaced by a focused commitment to the local circuit – a strategic pivot that has paid off handsomely.

Yet, his latest victory at Caliraya Springs required every ounce of veteran poise he possessed.

Trailing Tony Lascuña and Keanu Jahns through the first three rounds of the P2.5 million championship, Que played the role of the patient hunter. The leaderboard broke wide open when Jahns, the third-round leader, suffered a catastrophic collapse, carding a monumental 11 on the par-5 fourth hole.

Jahns’ misfortune threw the tournament into a midday frenzy, leaving six players with a legitimate shot at the crown under the scorching Laguna sun. But as the pressure mounted on the back nine, the pretenders faded, and the tour’s iconic veterans took over.

While their younger rivals possessed the raw power and stamina, Que and the 55-year-old Lascuña proved that experience remains the ultimate currency when the pressure intensifies.

Playing a group ahead of the final group, Que ignited a blistering birdie-par-eagle-birdie blitz starting from No. 10. The spectacular run propelled him into the lead for the first time all week, giving him a temporary two-shot cushion.

But Lascuña, a record five-time OOM champion, refused to go quietly. As his flightmates crumbled, the ageless veteran roared back with consecutive birdies from No. 13 to tie the lead. The pressure seemed to get to Que, who stumbled with a costly bogey on the par-5 16th for the second consecutive day, handing Lascuña the advantage.

With only two holes remaining, Que’s back was against the wall. Standing on the tee of the short but treacherous, water-guarded par-4 18th, he knew only a birdie would suffice.

Unfazed by the gravity of the moment, Que smashed a precise drive, stuck his wedge shot within 10 feet, and calmly rolled in the birdie putt to finish at 18-under par.

“I wasn’t pressured at all when I fell behind by one and needed a birdie on the last hole to give myself a chance,” said Que, credits to the ice in his veins developed over decades of championship contention. “I just played the last hole the way it should be played.”

The drama concluded not on the green, but in the clubhouse. While Que was quietly eating his lunch of rice and tapa, word arrived that Lascuña had blinked, missing a three-foot par putt on the 17th before parring the last.

Relieved of a playoff and guaranteed the championship, a stoic Que simply accepted the congratulations of his peers.

“I wasn’t thinking that I had already won (on the back nine),” recalled Que, who credited his family, swing coach Bong Lopez, Manila Southwoods, and Puma for the victory. “Golf is so unpredictable. Even if you’re leading, somebody can get ahead of you with a birdie and you make a bogey.”

He didn’t enter the week expecting to win against such a fierce field. But in a sport dictated by unpredictable bounces, class and composure remain entirely predictable.

The young guns may have the youth, but the old guard still owns the crown.

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