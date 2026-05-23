No perks for Jonvic’s staff – DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has denied rumors that food and transportation allowances were provided to the staff of Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla.

In disputing the claim, the DILG clarified that there is no approved or allocated budget for such purposes, even though the allegation is now circulating online.

The DILG stressed that any expenditure of town funds must have a clear legal basis, proper documentation, and must go through government auditing and accounting procedures.

“This so-called allowance will be investigated to determine where it came from and if it has a legal basis,’’ the DILG said.

If there is an existing legal appropriation or documents supporting these alleged allowances, the DILG pointed out that they may be submitted for proper verification, and the department will act immediately on the outcome.

Furthermore, the DILG maintained that it remains committed to the proper and responsible use of town funds, in accordance with audit standards and government accountability rules.

The department asserted that it takes any allegations related to possible misuse of funds seriously and will continue to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service. (Chito Chavez)