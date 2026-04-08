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Magnolia stifles Terrafirma; Meralco repels TNT

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Marvin Jones bucked a second half foul trouble and helped Meralco survive a furious fightback from TNT, 110-106, in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 7.

The Bolts almost squandered a huge 20-point lead but did just enough to stay in the driver’s seat and come away with their second straight win for a share of the second spot with a 4-1 record.

Jones, who also provided the timely hits, put up 29 points and 12 rebounds while CJ Cansino provided ample support with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

He outplayed TNT import Bol Bol, who had 27 points though noticeably not on his best shape after just recovering from a bum stomach.

Meanwhile in the first game, Magnolia  tightened up its screws and pulled away against Terrafirma, 85-70, in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 7.

The Hotshots bared their defensive fangs to fuel a decisive 28-9 run bridging the final two quarters, turning a 51-55 deficit into a huge 69-64 advantage to go back-to-back wins after a poor 0-3 start to the mid-season conference.

“We really emphasized playing defense. We had a slow start offensively but defensively we were on track in the first half and I still emphasized it in the second half,” said head coach LA Tenorio.

“We can score anytime. The question is if we can get the stop,” he added.

Clint Chapman anchored Magnolia on both ends of the floor with 28 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal while Lucero finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The SCORES:

 

MAGNOLIA 85 – Chapman 28, Lucero 13, Dela Rosa 11, Sangalang 9, Lee 8, Lastimosa 5, Barroca 5, Verano 2, Gomez 2, Escoto 2, Alfaro 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Laput 0, Andrada 0

TERRAFIRMA 70 – J.Ahanmisi 21, Ali 18, M.Ahanmisi 11, Eriobu 11, Chiu 3, Zaldivar 3, Paraiso 2, Umali 1, Bravo 0, Hernandez 0, Adamos 0, Hanapi 0

QUARTERS: 21-19, 40-42, 62-56, 85-70

MERALCO 110 – Jones 29, Cansino 19, Almazan 12, Hodge 10, Mocon 9, Quinto 7, Newsome 7, Banchero 6, Black 4, Brickman 4, Pascual 3,

TNT 106 – Bol 28, Heading 21, Oftana 10, Galinato 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Chua 6, Khobuntin 6, Ferrer 5, Pogoy 5, Castro 2, Nieto 2, Nambatac 2, Williams 0, Nava 0, Aurin 0

QUARTERS: 27-21, 54-40, 88-71, 110-106

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