Valdez takes charge as Creamline turns back Akari to book PVL semis ticket

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Creamline turned back a gritty Akari, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, for a return trip to the semifinals in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, April 7.

The Cool Smashers displayed their championship poise against the persistent Chargers with Alyssa Valdez flashing her vintage form to complete the semifinal cast.

They join Farm Fresh, PLDT and Cignal.

Valdez was unstoppable at the attack line, pumping in 19 kills to finish with 20 points, while three of her teammates also scored in double figures to outshine Akari’s own frontline bannered by Ivy Lacsina, Fifi Sharma, Ced Domingo and Eli Soyud.

“I’m speechless. We’ve been through so much as a team – a lot of struggles and challenges – but little by little, we still found a way to reach the semifinals,” said Valdez.

“We just stayed true to our culture. Even when we were struggling, we kept working until we found our footing during a very challenging time,” she added,

Bernadeth Pons likewise sizzled in the offensive lane, firing all her 13 points on attacks, while Pangs Panaga took charge of their defense by posting four blocks to finish with 12 points.

Tots Carlos chipped in 10.

The Cool Smashers continued to bank on their explosive offense, managing 59 attacks compared to the Chargers’ 48 — big thanks to the playmaking skills of Kyle Negrito, who had 23 excellent sets.

Lacsina and Sharma had 13 and 12 points, while Soyud and Domingo scored 11 points apiece, but their efforts for Akari went futile.