Look!: Paralympian Dumapong among first graduates of IPC’s Para athlete leadership program

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Paralympic powerlifter Adeline Dumapong added another milestone to an already legendary career after graduating from the Para Athlete Professionals (PAP) Leadership Programme in Bonn, Germany on Friday, May 22.

Dumapong, 52, the country’s first-ever medalist in the Paralympic Games was among the 19 graduates, which came from different parts of the globe, of the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) newest training course.

The seven-month program aims towards improving the takers’ leadership and self-awareness skills, career readiness, digital, financial, and business literacy, public speaking and advocacy, industry awareness and networking, and legacy building and long-term impact.

Dumapong made heads turn after her bronze-medal effort in the 2000 Sydney Games where she competed in the women’s 82.5 kilograms event.

“History made. IPC concludes the first-ever leadership course for retiring Paralympians, with 19 athletes graduating after seven months of learning, collaboration and growth,” IPC wrote on its social media post.

“Designed to support the transition from high performance sport to life beyond competition, the programme equips athletes with the skills, confidence and networks to become future leaders and changemakers,” it added.

Last March, the Kiangan, Ifugao native stayed true to her promise of inspiring the youth — particularly empowering the women in sports — after donating her precious Paralympic bronze to the National Sports Museum inside the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

She bestowed her sentimental items in the memorabilia, alongside the belongings of the late great para table tennis player Josephine Medina, who was also a Paralympic bronze winner.

Just a month later, Dumapong, a multi-titled champion in regional and continental competitions, was honored as part of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame’s

“Magnificent 7,” joining sports icons such as Eduardo Pacheco (basketball, football), Isidro del Prado (athletics), Ramon Fernandez (basketball), Beatriz Lucero Lhuillier (gymnastics, taekwondo), Mansueto Velasco (boxing), and Cecil Mamiit (tennis).