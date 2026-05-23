HeadlinesNews

400 boys circumcised in Las Piñas ‘Oplan Libreng Tuli’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A doctor attends to a beneficiary of 'Oplan Libreng Tuli 2026' in Las Piñas City. (Photo from FB page of Las Piñas PIO)

Over 400 boys underwent free circumcision during the “Oplan Libreng Tuli 2026” at Aguilar Sports Complex, Las Piñas City.

Mayor April Aguilar said the program, led by the City Health Office under Dr. Julie Gonzalez, is part of the city’s annual healthcare service for families who can’t afford private clinics.

Volunteer doctors, nurses, and health workers ensured safe operations, while beneficiaries received free medicines and recovery instructions.

Parents thanked the city government for easing their financial burden and providing proper medical care.

Las Piñas vowed to continue delivering essential health programs for residents’ welfare. (Jean Fernando)

E-vehicles, handang ipamigay ng libre
ARRAPI pushes for activation of more AFP reservists amid rising global tensions
War looms: Mon vs Peping
DPWH engineer linked to Mindoro flood control mess nabbed at NAIA
Couple yields P3.4-M shabu in Pasig sting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Soberano, Torres sizzle from afar as Knights notch 6th win

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Soberano, Torres sizzle from afar as Knights notch 6th win
Basketball Headlines Sports
QCPD solves UP Campus hit-and-run
Headlines News
NGAYON AT KAILAMAN: Revisiting the music of George Canseco
Entertainment
Manila cops nab suspect in fatal baseball bat attack
Headlines News