400 boys circumcised in Las Piñas ‘Oplan Libreng Tuli’

Over 400 boys underwent free circumcision during the “Oplan Libreng Tuli 2026” at Aguilar Sports Complex, Las Piñas City.

Mayor April Aguilar said the program, led by the City Health Office under Dr. Julie Gonzalez, is part of the city’s annual healthcare service for families who can’t afford private clinics.

Volunteer doctors, nurses, and health workers ensured safe operations, while beneficiaries received free medicines and recovery instructions.

Parents thanked the city government for easing their financial burden and providing proper medical care.

Las Piñas vowed to continue delivering essential health programs for residents’ welfare. (Jean Fernando)