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Pasig phone snatcher nabbed with gun, drugs

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Pasig police arrest a snatcher and confiscate a stolen mobile phone, an improvised firearm, suspected shabu, and marijuana from him. (Photo from Pasig CPS)

An improvised firearm, suspected shabu, and marijuana were confiscated from a motorcycle-riding man who was arrested for allegedly snatching a student’s mobile phone in Pasig City.

The Pasig City Police Station (Pasig CPS) said the incident occurred at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, May 22, while the female victim was onboard a jeepney.

Upon reaching PBCom Shaw Boulevard in Barangay Kapitolyo, the suspect, riding a gray-black motorcycle, suddenly grabbed her mobile phone valued at P72,000 and fled eastbound.

The victim immediately sought assistance from the Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1, which launched a follow-up operation.

Using the stolen phone’s tracking feature, police traced the suspect heading toward Kalayaan Avenue in the direction of South Cembo, Taguig City, where he was arrested. The suspect, identified as “James,” was found in possession of the stolen device.

Also seized from him were an improvised firearm loaded with one live ammunition, a heat-sealed sachet containing approximately 6.5 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P44,200, two grams of suspected marijuana worth P240, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The suspect is now in police custody and will face charges of robbery, violation of Section 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), and violation of Republic Act No. 10591 (The Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act). (Richielyn Canlas)

 

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