SportsVolleyball

After SV.League campaign, Solomon joins PVL Draft

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alyssa Solomon (UAAP Media)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine Volleyball League may have lost another team but gained one surefire attraction in Alyssa Solomon for the coming season.

This came after the Hustle and Groove, Solomon’s management team, announced on Friday, May 22, that the former National University star is making herself available for the league’s rookie draft after completing her contract in Japan.

After helping NU win back-to-back championships, Solomon decided to bring her act on Japanese soil and play for the Osaka Marvelous before bidding farewell last March.

“The Wait is Over: After making her mark overseas, one of the most awaited volleyball prospects, Alyssa Solomon, is bringing her game home for the 2026 PVL Draft,” Hustle and Groove wrote on its social media post.

With her decision, Solomon, also a mainstay of the national team, could possibly emerge as the top pick in this year’s PVL Draft, following in the footsteps of her former National University teammate Bella Belen, who was selected as No. 1 pick in the previous edition.

Belen and Solomon powered NU to three championships in the UAAP, becoming one of the most successful partnerships in league history.

The 6-foot-1 opposite hitter joins PVL aspirants Detdet Pepito, Lams Lamina, and Niña Ytang, to name a few, in the draft night set in June.

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