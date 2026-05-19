‘What happened was unacceptable’: Martin fumes over venue setup in last fight

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

Carl Jammes Martin stamped his class against fellow Filipino Carlo Demecillo during their 12-round bout last Saturday.

But he didn’t look all too happy.

Certainly not, after having to fight in a basketball court and wait under the shade of the tree due to the absence of a dressing room. He looked like fighting in a barangay boxing event rather than a bout that featured a legitimate title contender.

The 28-year-old took to social media and expressed his disappointment over the venue setup, calling out the fight promoters and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

“To the promoter Saturday night, and to Mr. Sean Gibbons, I sincerely appreciate the effort and sacrifices made. However, I cannot pretend that what happened was acceptable,” wrote Martin.

“I did not wait seven months for a fight to be staged on a basketball court, without a dressing room and with me left waiting under a tree,” he added.

According to Martin, he became a subject of ridicule from fans and bashers due to the setup of the fight — with many believing that he should have been fighting on a bigger stage and brighter lights.

Martin, for one, is No. 2 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 7 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF). He is No. 12 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 15 in the World Boxing Council (WBC).

“I am speaking up because my supporters saw what happened and once again the critics are having a field day at my expense. At this point, I do not know what comes next. But one thing is certain: I am deeply disappointed,” he added.

Fighting out of MP Promotions, Martin, who stopped Demecillo in the third round to stay perfect through 28 bouts, stressed that he has the right to pursue the best possible fight.

“I have done my part through 28 fights and nearly 10 years as a professional,” stressed Martin.

“I believe I have earned the right to pursue the best possible fights and opportunities moving forward, all for my family and the supporters who stood by me through every high and low, never losing faith in me even during the hardest moments,” he added