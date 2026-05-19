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Court OKs examination of gadgets in Romualdez extortion try

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Photo from Facebook)

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) disclosed Tuesday, May 19, that a Pasig City court has authorized investigators to examine gadgets seized from Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) founder Franco Mabanta and his associates, as part of a probe into an alleged ₱300‑million extortion attempt against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a Warrant to Examine Computer Data (WECD), allowing agents to review communications and identify personalities linked to Mabanta.

“We can now see who Mabanta has been talking to,” Matibag explained.

The case stems from Romualdez’s complaint that PGMN tried to extort ₱300 million in exchange for withholding a video exposé on his alleged involvement in a flood control scandal.

On May 5, NBI operatives arrested Mabanta along with Ericson James Pacaba, John Alexander Vasquez Gomez, Jardine Christian Serrano, and Franco Jose Gallardo in an entrapment operation. All five have been charged with robbery/extortion under the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. (Jeffrey Damicog)

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