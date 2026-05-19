Michelle Dee’s lawyer questions timing of complaint filed by ‘Totoy’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Michelle Dee’s camp is raising doubts over the timing of a complaint filed against her by the former driver of actress Rhian Ramos, known by the alias “Totoy.”

The complaint was filed on May 13 before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office with the help of Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) president Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista. It includes allegations of slight illegal detention, unlawful arrest, and physical injuries against Dee and Samantha Panlilio.

But for Michelle’s legal team, the filing raises eyebrows.

In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque said they find the timing of the case questionable, especially given recent developments involving the complainant.

“We find the timing of the filing of the cases suspicious considering that there are other more pressing cases/controversy the bureau is facing now,” she said.

The lawyer also pointed out that “Totoy” was recently indicted in a separate theft case filed earlier by Dee.

“Last Friday, we received the resolution of OCP of Makati indicting (Alyas Totoy) for the crime of theft… and the case is now pending before the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 127 of Makati,” she said.

Because of this, Dee’s camp believes the new complaint may be connected to their earlier case.

Abraham-Garduque said they are now preparing to file a counter-affidavit, insisting the accusations are false and only meant to hit back at Dee.

“We will file our counter affidavit showing that these cases are not only baseless but frivolous… with the sole intention to make it a vengeful suit,” she said.

The issue goes back to an incident in January 17, when “Totoy” claimed he was allegedly beaten by Dee, Ramos, Samantha Panlilio, and several bodyguards.

He earlier said the conflict started after photos of Michelle allegedly came into his possession, which led to a theft complaint filed against him. That case was later reportedly dismissed for lack of basis.