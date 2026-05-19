Charges filed vs two women in viral 3‑year‑old boy assault

Police announced that charges will be filed against two women in connection with the viral video showing the assault of a three‑year‑old boy in Barangay Western Bicutan.

Authorities identified the primary suspect as “Carla,” 28, who was seen in the footage repeatedly striking the child.

She was arrested hours after the incident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on May 18 in Sitio Buyo.

Police said Carla will face charges for violating Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators added that the boy’s mother, reportedly Carla’s partner, will also be charged under Section 10 (a) of the same law, which penalizes acts of child abuse, cruelty, or exploitation prejudicial to a child’s development.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco stressed: “Hindi tayo magdadalawang isip na kumilos laban sa sinumang mananakit ng bata.” (Jonathan Hicap)