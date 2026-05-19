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Cop shot in Cebu shootout

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CEBU CITY – A police officer was wounded in a shootout in Barangay Biasog, Balamban, Cebu on Sunday morning, May 17.

The Balamban Municipal Police Station went to the area to serve an arrest warrant against “Jey-An,” 27, wanted for qualified theft.

However, a certain “Richard” and “Fred,” Jey-An’s brother, fired at arresting officers, triggering a shootout.

Fred and the police officer were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Police arrested Jey-an while Richard managed to flee.

Recovered from the suspects were a .45 caliber pistol with three bullets and 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000.

The warrant was issued by Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 100 Judge Hazel P. Miranda-Caraballe and a bail of P40,000 was recommended for Jey-An’s temporary liberty.

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