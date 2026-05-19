Elderly couple killed as cargo truck rams house in Quezon

INFANTA, Quezon – An elderly couple was killed after a cargo truck rammed into their house along the Marilaque Highway in Barangay Gumian on Monday morning.

The victims, aged 70 and 74, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

According to the investigation, the truck’s front tire burst while it was traversing the highway.

The 32‑year‑old driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the victims’ house before overturning.

The driver is now in police custody and faces appropriate charges.

A follow‑up investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)