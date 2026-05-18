8,000 Manila City Hall workers get P350-M midyear bonus

More than 8,000 regular employees of Manila City Hall can now claim their midyear bonuses, following Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s announcement of the release of ₱350 million in funds.

Speaking during the city’s weekly flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 18, Domagoso confirmed that employees could begin claiming their bonuses starting at 12 noon the same day.

“What is due to you will be given to you. You no longer have to beg for it,” the mayor told the workforce, assuring them of the city government’s commitment to recognize their service.

The release of the midyear bonus underscores Manila’s effort to reward the hard work and dedication of its employees, who continue to deliver essential services to residents despite daily challenges faced by the local government.

Domagoso also expressed gratitude to city hall personnel for their consistent performance and contribution to public service, emphasizing that the bonus is both a recognition and a motivation for their continued commitment. (Diann Calucin)