PMA top cadet: Honor first

Cadet First Class Christine Kaye D. Librada, the valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026, urged fellow cadets to uphold honor as the Academy embraces new training in artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and unmanned systems.

Librada, of Lipa City, Batangas, became only the ninth female cadet to graduate at the top of her class since women were admitted into the Academy in 1997.

In her valedictory address delivered during the PMA commencement exercises at Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City on Saturday, May 16, Librada said the class entered military service at a time of transition both within the Academy and in the broader security environment.

“Once we step out of these walls, may we remember the foundation of our character, the Honor Code and the Honor System,” Librada said.

“This is not something that simply separates us from the rest, nor a standard to ensure our stay in the Academy, but a principle that will guide us in the decisions we make. Outside the brick gate, rules may not always be visible, but honor must remain present. May we stay true to our character and grow to be honorable leaders,” she added.

Librada will join the Philippine Army after the graduation rites led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Class of 2026 is composed of 207 cadets, including 65 women and 142 men. Of the total, 76 will join the Philippine Army, 62 the Philippine Air Force, and 69 the Philippine Navy.

The cadets were part of the 37,651 applicants who applied for the PMA Entrance Examination (PMAEE) in 2021, of which only 24,288 qualified to take the exam in 45 testing centers nationwide. The prevailing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic at the time prompted the conduct of the exams in clusters (Island Groups) and through staggered examination dates.

“These past four years of training have tested our limits and refined our character,” Librada said. “Today is both recognition of what the members of PMA ‘Talang Dangal’ Class of 2026 have accomplished and a reminder of the responsibility we now carry.”

She emphasized that the cadets witnessed reforms inside the Academy while undergoing rigorous training themselves.

“Being part of the change was not easy. It demanded courage, vision, and trust that despite setbacks, progress will push through,” Librada said.

Raised by a retired military officer father and an entrepreneur mother, Librada said she grew up seeing “service, sacrifice, discipline and kindness” through her parents. (Martin Sadongdong)