All eyes on Zamboanga City as Bacolod-hosted PRISAA raises benchmark

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Even this early, officials are already excited for next year’s edition of the National PRISAA Games, which will be hosted by Zamboanga City.

“We are excited because every time we host, sabi ng mga kasamahan namin sa board, tumataas ‘yong level, tumataas ‘yong nagiging benchmark parati. So, ngayon nakita nyo naman dito kung paano din nila ginawa. Mahirap daw i-break,” said PRISAA executive director Elbert “Bong” Atilano Sr. on this year’s host, Bacolod City.

“Sabi ko, there are areas where every region has a unique culture. So, doon tayo naglaban-laban. But in terms of operations sa sports, they’re all the same,” he added.

This year’s edition successfully concluded on Friday, May 15, where Central Visayas reclaimed the overall championship title after reaping 132 gold, 73 silver and 55 bronze medals in the seniors division, and 93 gold, 43 silver and 63 bronze medals in the youth class.

Zamboanga City, meanwhile, is not new to hosting multi-sport events, having hosted the Games six times. It is also home to Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo.

National PRISAA and host Negros Island Region (NIR) president Dr. Ryan Mark Molina is already anticipating a grandiose staging of the meet next year.

“Batikan na ‘yang Zamboanga. They are experienced. Mataas din ang expectation, taon-taon naman mataas ang expectation sa mga hosts,” said Molina.

Molina expressed that PRISAA is more than welcome if Bacolod is permitted to cater the competition again.

“I am satisfied with the hosting. Kung ako lang mag-a-assess, actually parang gusto muna naming matulog lahat. But if this will be offered to us again, I think we’ll be able to give them more than what we have given them this 2026,” Molina said.