VP Sara to PMA Class of 2026: Stand as guardians of sovereignty

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday, May 16, called on the graduates of the Philippine Military Academy’s (PMA) “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 to remain steadfast in defending the nation’s sovereignty and safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos as they embark on their military careers.

In a message posted on her official Facebook page, Duterte congratulated the cadets for completing what she described as a “rigorous journey” marked by discipline, sacrifice, and duty.

“Your graduation is the culmination of a rigorous journey—one defined by discipline, sacrifice, and an unwavering sense of duty,” she said.

The Vice President joined the families of the cadets and the PMA community in celebrating the milestone, underscoring that the graduates’ formal commitment to the nation begins as they leave Fort Del Pilar to serve in the Armed Forces.

She urged the members of the “Talang Dangal” Class to apply the training and values instilled in them by the academy and become “bearers of our nation’s pride, honor, and dignity.”

Duterte also challenged the graduates to embody integrity and courage throughout their careers in public service.

“I urge you to personify integrity and courage at all times,” Duterte said. “Stand firm against all threats to our sovereignty and our liberties. Do not waver, even in the face of the most difficult challenges,” she added.

The Vice President thanked the cadets for choosing what she called a “noble path” and expressed hope that their service would reflect their commitment to protecting the country and serving every Filipino.

She ended her message with a call to love the Philippines “for God, for the nation, and for every Filipino family.”

A total of 207 cadets graduated as part of the PMA’s “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026, led by class valedictorian Christine Kaye Demisana Librada. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)