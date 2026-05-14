Child, two others die in Navotas fire

Three female family members, including a pregnant woman and a minor, died in a fire that struck a residential area in Barangay Tangos South, Navotas City, on Thursday, May 14.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fatalities were a 45-year-old mother, her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, and a nine-year-old child.

Authorities said the victims were found inside the bathroom of their burned house along L. Santos Street, M. Alaysay, Barangay Tangos South.

The BFP reported that the fire was first raised to first alarm at around 3:57 a.m. before escalating to second alarm at 4:21 a.m. The blaze was declared under control at 5:17 a.m.

Investigators are still conducting assessments to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage. (Hannah Nicol)