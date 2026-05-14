Capizeños stamp class in billiards; Naga school makes history in PRISAA girls volleyball

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Western Visayas’ Elijah Alvarez and Garlyn Delfin displayed great poise and precision to grab the gold medals in the 9-ball events of the 2026 National PRISAA Games at the Forth Thursday morning, May 14.

Alvarez, a second-year Business Administration student at Filamer Christian University in Roxas City, outlasted his rivals in the earlier rounds before highlighting Capiz Region’s 5-0 domination over MIMAROPA with a powerful win over Heroshi Ramos in their race-to-five men’s finale.

For the 22-year-old Alvarez, it was his first-ever gold in the meet.

Meantime, Delfin reigned in the 9-ball girls division after carving out a 5-1 victory against Bicol’s Rizza Mae Valdez. In other divisions, Negros Island Region’s Jo Vincent Martir (5-2) and Joana Mariel Remo (5-1) ruled the boys and women’s class, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region’s Naga College Foundation Inc. made history as the school won its first PRISAA gold after a 25-19, 30-32, 25-21, 25-20 escape over SOCCSKSARGEN in women’s volleyball before a roaring crowd inside University of St. La Salle campus here.

Jireh Armiana Francisco, a Dumaguete native, was named Finals MVP after steering the Lady Tigers to the Promised Land.

In baseball, CALABARZON achieved a three-peat in boys division, while the region’s men’s and boys’ squads likewise emerged champions football events.

Currently, Filipino-Spaniard Luis Jurado remains as the most bemedalled athlete in the annual meet with seven golds for Central Visayas after sweeping his seven swimming events in the boys division. Following behind are IloIlo dancers Ma. Victoria Cruz and Andrei Villanueva with six golds in dancesport.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Central Visayas kept its No. 1 position with 98 gold, 58 silver, and 49 bronze medals in the senior level of the competition, followed by Western Visayas (72-51-41) and SOCCSKSARGEN (48-48-40).

In youth class, Western Visayas is also atop the standings after collecting 75 golds, 72 silvers, and 80 bronzes. Central Visayas (75-41-49) and CALABARZON (65-54-59) follow behind.