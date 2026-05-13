Oh Nikita, you’re awesome: Russian survives Frenchman’s last-ditch challenge to rule Tour of Luzon

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

BAGUIO CITY — Russian cyclist Nikita Shulchenko withstood a fierce challenge from Frenchman Antoine Huby in the 14th and final stage to rule the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 title on Wednesday, May 13.

Shulchenko crossed the finish line 2 minutes and 12 seconds behind Huby, who won the last stage in 4 hours, 26 minutes and 42 seconds, but it was enough to preserve his overall general classification lead and secure the championship crown.

The LCW UAE rider pocketed P1 million along with the title.

Wearing the yellow jersey since the New Clark City-Palayan City Stage 3, Shulchenko finished with a cumulative time of 41:11:10. Huby, who rides for 7-Eleven, settled for second – 1:34 behind.

The punishing 173.9-kilometer final stage became the ultimate test of grit and endurance, giving the riders no relief after 13 demanding stages that began in Calatagan, Batangas and passed by Tagaytay, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Tuguegarao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Pangasinan, La Union and Baguio City.

Shulchenko understood the challenge all too well despite carrying a comfortable 3:50 advantage over Huby heading into the final lap.

Huby, however, refused to give up easily.

Having conquered brutal ascents along Bessang Pass and Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem, the Frenchman mounted a last-gasp effort by breaking away from the lead pack that included Shulchenko along Loakan Road in the last seven kilometers and stretched his advantage to nearly two minutes entering the final three kilometers.

But Shulchenko’s lead in the general classification proved too much to overcome.

Despite falling short, Huby remained gracious in defeat.

“I’m happy to win the last stage, but I’m just tired to win the yellow jersey. I’m sure it was possible, but I know that I was tired to go faster. I did my best,” said Huby.

Shulchenko’s teammate, Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai, finished 6:45 behind, while MPT Drivehub’s Nash Lim was the best Filipino rider at fourth — 9:13 off the pace.

“Sobrang saya. Tintry ko din pong maiakyat kahit third place pero hindi rin kinaya,” said Lim.

Making into the Top 10 are 7-Eleven’s Ronnilan Quita (41:21:44), Malaysian National Team’s Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (41:22:11), 7-Eleven’s Mervin Corpuz (41:22:58), MPT Drivehub’s Rustom Lim (41:26:14), Seoul City Team’s Jung Woo Hoo (41:27:36) and Go for Gold’s Rench Michael Bondoc (41:27:51).

Korean defending champion Joo Dae Yeong was 46th, finishing 49:01 minutes behind.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven clinched the team race and the P2 million cash purse with a cumulative time of 162:25:49, while Go For Gold and LCW UAE at 18:27 and 19:39 off the pace.