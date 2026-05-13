Fil-Spaniard swimmer in ‘seventh heaven’; Bicolano cagers impress in 3×3

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Filipino-Spaniard swimmer Luis Jurado made his debut very fulfilling as he completed a seven-gold haul to spark Central Visayas’ medal assault in the 2026 National Games at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex here.

Unmindful of the scorching summer heat, the 15-year-old Jurado breezed past his rivals in the final event with confidence, timing in 4 minutes and 26.81 seconds to rule the boys 400m freestyle.

Jurado’s latest triumph enabled him to overtake Ilonggo dancers Ma. Victoria Cruz and Andrei Villanueva who won six golds each.

“It’s a very big victory since it’s my first PRISAA. I’m very happy that it went out so well, it’s a really good experience,” said Jurado. “After this I’m tapering, which is like, technically try to gain back my energy, focus on technic, ready my muscles for the big race.”

The University of Bohol standout guns for his first Palaro gold like one of his idols TJ Amaro, a Naga City native who banners Ateneo swimming program in the UAAP.

Meanwhile, Villanueva Gabao Institute Inc. of Bicol Region reigned supreme in girls 3×3 basketball – thanks to Alyna Regidor, Kristine Macalinao, Erica Omnes, and Nicole Anne Non.

In PRISAAYAWAN, Central Luzon emerged as the runaway winner after besying Negros Island Region and Western Visayas.

In men’s football, NIR arranged a Finals showdown against Central Visayas Region VII Thursday, at 8AM in Ramon Torres National High School Sports Complex in Bago City.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Visayas remained at the top of seniors level medal standings with 62 golds, 41 silvers, and 31 bronzes, followed by Western Visayas (62-31-35) and CALABARZON (35-24-39). SOCCSKSARGEN (21-36-20), last edition’s overall champ, is at No. 4.

Also Region VII is currently leading in the youth with 75 gold, 37 silver, and 34 bronze medals, ahead of Western Visayas (71-62-65) and CALABARZON (45-53-45).