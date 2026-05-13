Bato appeals for ‘peaceful support’ from military amid ICC arrest warrant

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Wednesday, May 13, called on his fellow Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduates to show “peaceful support” against what he described as foreign interference in Philippine sovereignty.

Facing the possibility of arrest under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his role in the Duterte administration’s drug war, Dela Rosa emphasized that his appeal was not a call for violence but a plea for unity.

“The issue there is not about politics. The issue there is maintaining the sovereignty of the Philippines so that foreigners will not interfere,” he said in Filipino.

Quoting the PMA Hymn, which he sang during public appearances, Dela Rosa underscored the sacrifices soldiers are willing to make for the nation: “When bells for us are rung, and our last taps are sung, let generation see our country free.”

He clarified that “peaceful support” meant expressing sentiment against foreign intervention, not disloyalty or armed resistance.

“Ipakita nila ang sentimento na ayaw nilang pakialaman tayo ng mga dayuhan,” he said.

The senator also stressed that any case against him should be tried in Philippine courts, not before an international tribunal.

“Kung gusto nila akong bitayin… dito sa ating Philippine courts, huwag doon sa mga dayuhan,” he declared.

Dela Rosa maintained that the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC and therefore has no obligation to enforce its warrants.

He further claimed the case against him was politically motivated. (Dhel Nazario)