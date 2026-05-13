Construction worker nabbed over drunk teen assault

Police said on Wednesday, May 13, that authorities in Mandaluyong City arrested a 19-year-old construction worker after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl who had fallen asleep drunk following a family gathering.

The suspect, identified only as “John,” was caught while attempting to flee on Sunday, May 10.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) said the incident occurred while the victim was sleeping in her bedroom at their house in Barangay Hills.

She had fallen asleep after becoming intoxicated during a drinking session at a birthday celebration she attended with her relatives.

Authorities said that while the victim was asleep, she allegedly sensed someone abusing her but was unable to fully awaken due to her condition.

“At dawn of the following morning, the victim’s grandmother reportedly checked the victim’s room and allegedly discovered the naked victim together with the suspect inside the bedroom,” they stated.

The grandmother immediately confronted the suspect, but she was pushed aside as he attempted to escape, prompting the victim’s other family members to chase him.

While chasing, they sought the assistance from Police sub-station 2 personnel in the area, resulting in the immediate arrest of the suspect around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

He is now under the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police Station (CPS) custodial facility and is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

Brig. Gen. Aden T. Lagradante, EPD director, commended the responding personnel for their prompt action and emphasized the importance of police presence on the ground to ensure immediate response to those who need assistance at any time.

“This successful arrest of the suspect only shows that our personnel deployed on the ground are alert thus providing fast, honest, and responsive police service to the community. By this, we can assure the public that EPD is relentlessly protecting the public and always ready to respond to all calls for police assistance,” he said. (Richielyn Canlas)