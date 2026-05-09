PRISAA action begins in City of Smiles on Sunday

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Unbothered by the summer heat, student-athletes carry the smile this booming metropolis is very much known for as the 2026 National PRISAA Games fire off in various locations here Sunday, May 10.

With more than 12,000 participants, composed of athletes, coaches, officials, along with hundreds of parents, from 522 member-schools from 17 regions coming into the city, the annual multisports meet opens this year’s edition with 22 sports and three cultural – Vocal Solo & Duet, PRISAAYAWAN, and Mutya ng PRISA – and two academic – Oration and Brain Masters – events.

Following the Governor’s Night last Friday, the competition is set for its Opening Ceremony at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex.

PRISAA’s first gold winner is expected to be in either athletics or swimming events with other sports also kicking off in 24 different venues around the City of Smiles and its neighboring towns.

In a press conference held at Function Hall of San Sebastian Cathedral Saturday, May 9, the plans and preparations were revealed by top officials including national executive director Elbert Atilano Sr., national and NIRPRISAA president Ryan Mark Molina, and NIRPRISAA executive chief Jake Mercado.

“I would not compare the hosting no’ng mga nakaraang [hosting], ang goal natin is not to exceed to previous [editions], but to really give the athletes what’s best for them,” said Mercado. “Ang pinagkaiba siguro we have the biggest smile that we can offer… nagtutulungan lahat kami rito para mapaayos ‘tong hosting.”

“Hindi lang sa sports ‘to makakatulong pati na rin sa turismo,” said Molina. “Because we want to impress our guests to our city, sa aming province, pag nagbisita sila rito. And we want them to feel safe and really enjoy their time here.”

For a smooth and successful hosting f the week-long sporting joust, PRISAA partnered with City of Bacolod, Provincial government of Negros Occidental, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Education (DepED), and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“We have two principles only: follow the rules and play fair… actually PRISAA is different from others kasi the way they handle, because 70 percent of the officials are from the host, only 30 percent from NSAs,” said Atilano.

“That’s why we conduct a refresher course bago ang laro, our objective is pag-alis ng PRISAA in a certain host city, ‘yong technology ng mga international referees or licensed referees maiiwan,” he added. “

They also assigned law enforcers, health workers, and local officials in each venue to aid all of the participants, especially the student-athletes.

Minus the National Capital Region, Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) headlines the pack after leading in last year’s Tuguegarao meet with 287 medals which consisted of 128 golds, 104 silvers, and 55 bronzes.