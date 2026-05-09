MPD intensifies crackdown on Tondo ‘jumper boys’

Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago, director of the Manila Police District (MPD), has launched an intensified crackdown on rampant theft along Radial Road 10 in Tondo after years of unchecked incidents.

The busy stretch has long been notorious for heavy traffic and the presence of so-called “jumper boys” who exploit gridlock to target motorists.

Despite previous arrests and operations, incidents persisted, with many drivers treating the risk as unavoidable.

Santiago has taken a hands-on approach, personally inspecting and repeatedly patrolling R10 to assess conditions on the ground.

Following his inspections, he ordered the deployment of nearly 50 additional personnel from MPD headquarters to reinforce Police Stations 1, 2, and 12, along with the establishment of additional police outposts in strategic areas.

Police were directed to intensify foot and motorcycle patrols, with emphasis on sustained street presence rather than station-based deployment.

MPD officials said Santiago is pushing for constant visibility of police forces as a key deterrent against street-level crime.

Santiago, who describes himself as a “Batang Tondo,” also pointed to poverty and lack of opportunity as underlying factors in street crime, particularly among the youth.

He ordered station commanders to step up coordination with barangays for community engagement and livelihood initiatives.

The MPD is working with local officials to involve communities in reporting and preventing criminal activity.

Authorities said the combined strategy of sustained deployment, stricter supervision, aggressive patrols, and community-based intervention is aimed at finally curbing the long-standing problem along R10. (Diann Calucin)